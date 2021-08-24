This $20 Pet Grooming Kit Attaches Right to Your Vacuum to Make Brushing Your Furry Friend a Breeze
Regularly grooming your pet is the best way to ensure your home isn't covered in a layer of fur, but ironically, regularly grooming your pet usually means covering your home in a layer of fur. If you've tried everything — including deshedding combs that promise easy cleanup, self-cleaning brushes, and more — and nothing seems to rid your carpets and couches of loose hair, it's time to try the Penn-Plax VacGroom Pet Grooming and Shedding Vacuum Attachment.
The $20 pet-grooming vacuum attachment kit will allow you to deshed your furry friend with ease — and without the need for additional cleanup afterward. The kit comes with a 46-inch hose and a universal vacuum adapter (for vacuums with circular intake) that's long enough so you can hide your vacuum while you groom your pet, a suctioning grooming tool, a shedding comb, a flea comb, and an upholstery or cat brush. Shoppers who have Shark vacuums, Rainbow vacuums, and more all say it fits on their appliances perfectly.
The grooming tool is essential because it allows you to remove any excess fur from your pet, without any excess hair flying around. Instead, it suctions the fur right up into your vacuum — and it can be used on your furniture to spot clean, too. The three interchangeable combs are great for ridding your pet of stuck-on debris, leaves, burr, dander, pollen, or ticks, and they're especially helpful if your pet has a thick undercoat. The three size options also ensure there's a fit for every breed and size.
Shoppers are amazed at the quality and effectiveness of the kit. One writes, "I've been a dog owner for a long time. Having mostly goldens, I've used many types of brushes and shedding tools, with the most effective being the Furminator. This product is 10 times better than that!"
"I am so glad I found this," says another Amazon customer. "I have a German Shepherd that sheds like crazy…I don't have to worry about cleaning hair out of a brush because his hair goes straight into the vacuum cleaner. It saves me money at the groomer. Best thing I've ever bought for my furry pet."
If you're understandably skeptical about your dog or cat's willingness to be groomed with the vacuum attachment, one Amazon reviewer — whose 100-pound shepherd has a "noise phobia" — says their dog "thinks he's getting a massage" every time they use the tool on him. His owner also says the pup loves it so much, they "basically had to wake him up" when it was time to groom his other side. A cat owner jokes that "Bobby the Cat loves his spa treatment," and that the feline eagerly jumps into their lap once he hears the vacuum start.
If you're ready to rid your home and pet of excess fur, over 2,000 Amazon reviewers recommend the Penn-Plax VacGroom Pet Grooming and Shedding Vacuum Attachment.