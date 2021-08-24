This $20 Pet Grooming Kit Attaches Right to Your Vacuum to Make Brushing Your Furry Friend a Breeze

The grooming tool is essential because it allows you to remove any excess fur from your pet, without any excess hair flying around. Instead, it suctions the fur right up into your vacuum — and it can be used on your furniture to spot clean, too. The three interchangeable combs are great for ridding your pet of stuck-on debris, leaves, burr, dander, pollen, or ticks, and they're especially helpful if your pet has a thick undercoat. The three size options also ensure there's a fit for every breed and size.