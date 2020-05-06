Penguins from Oregon Zoo Enjoy a 'Woodland Waddle' While Hiking Together

The Humboldt penguins — named Goat and Nacho — hopped and hobbled around a forest with their human caregivers

This penguin pair is getting their steps in!

On Tuesday, the Oregon Zoo posted footage of two of their Humboldt penguins, Nacho and Goat, embarking on an eventful hiking expedition together. Their human caregivers accompanied them on the field trip, sporting face masks as a precaution during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nacho and Goat took in the green scenery while exploring the forest, passing a fallen leaf between their beaks, as well as hopping (and adorably stumbling!) through patches of plants.

"Nacho and Goat went hiking. #WoodlandWaddle," the zoo captioned the clip on Instagram.

The penguins have had the opportunity to do some extra adventuring while zoos remain closed to visitors during the pandemic. Last month, Nacho visited the river otters at the Oregon Zoo, stretching his wings as he viewed the swimming critters at their exhibit.

A number of zoo animals across the country have been treated to mini field trips during the public health crisis. The St. Louis Zoo took their Humboldts to meet various other animal residents at their park in March, capturing the outing in an entertaining video montage.

“Yesterday, our Humboldt penguins (Pedro, Fernando, Chirrida, Guapo, Mona and Marco) took a field trip from their outdoor habitat to inside Penguin & Puffin Coast,” the zoo shared at the time. “They got to visit the Gentoo, king and rockhopper penguins, as well as the horned and tufted puffins.”

Last week at the San Diego Zoo, an African penguin named Dot waddled over to meet a group of orangutans at the primates' exhibit. Rick Schwartz, ambassador for San Diego Zoo Global, told PEOPLE that the excursions are "enriching" for the animals while they don't have human onlookers in the meantime.

"It is very enriching for them to see the crowds and sometimes interact with them — such as our orangutans, who sit at the window and people-watch, especially children; or the penguins, who at times, follow people while they are swimming," said Schwartz. "It is important that we stay away from attributing human feelings to animal behavior, so we wouldn’t specifically say that animals miss the people."

