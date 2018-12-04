Penélope Cruz Teams Up with PETA Again to Urge the World to Go Fur-Free

Penélope Cruz‘s newest role is that of animal advocate.

The Oscar-winning actress has teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to urge animal lovers to ditch the fur and embrace a cruelty-free wardrobe.

PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the new ad shows Cruz cradling a cat with the text “Make Us Purr. Don’t Wear Fur.”

This is the second time Cruz has worked with PETA to spread this message; she also appeared in an anti-fur PETA ad in 2012.

Cruz is not the only high-profile figure to embrace a fur-free life, designers like Burberry, Gucci, Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg and John Galliano have recently committed to banning fur from their clothing lines.

“Finally, so many designers are going fur-free, and I’m looking forward to the day when no animal is caged or trapped and killed for fur,” says Cruz of the changes.

Cruz is part of a growing list of celebrities, who have teamed up with (and in some cases stripped down for) PETA to condemn the fur industry.