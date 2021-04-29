Calling All Pendleton Fans! So Many Classic-Looking Dog Beds Are Up to $109 Off Right Now
Few patterns are as instantly recognizable as Pendleton's. The classic American heritage brand has been in business since 1863, and some of its most popular prints these days come from its National Parks collection. You can find them on men's and women's clothing, throw blankets, tableware, and more — and over at Chewy, you'll even find them on sale.
The one-stop shop for pets is offering can't-miss deals on Pendleton pet products right now, and one of the best is on the Glacier National Park Pillow Dog Bed. The smallest size is ideal for breeds like French bulldogs, Yorkies, and pugs, and while it usually costs $134, you'll pay just under $60 if you buy it today. If you need the largest size to accommodate your Great Dane or Saint Bernard, you'll save more than $100.
Buy It! Pendleton Glacier National Park Pillow Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, $59.20–$117.36 at checkout (orig. $133.99–$225.99); chewy.com
Even if your pup won't notice the bed's colorful stripes that pay tribute to Montana's sacred park, you'll certainly like the look of them in your home. The polyester-cotton cover has a soft fleece feel and surrounds a plush 4-inch pillow with inner filling that's designed to stay in place and not bunch up. When the pillow-style dog bed needs cleaning, just throw the removable cover in the washing machine.
This Pendleton dog bed is listed on Chewy's site for as much as 26 percent off (discount varies by size, and you'll want to have your dog's measurements on hand to ensure the right fit). But once you add it to your cart and check out, an additional 40 percent will be taken off your final price. Here's the catch: That extra discount expires today, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET — so the time to shop is now.
Missed the cutoff? Don't sweat it. You can still find Pendleton dog beds, collars, and leashes in National Parks patterns at discounted prices on Chewy throughout the weekend. Scroll down to shop some of our favorites.
Shop More Pendleton on Sale at Chewy:
- Pendleton Acadia National Park Pillow Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, $59.40–$103.30 at checkout (orig. $133.99–$225.99)
- Pendleton Yosemite National Park Pillow Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, $63.03–$169 at checkout (orig. $133.99–$225.99)
- Pendleton Grand Canyon National Park Pillow Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, $99–$128 at checkout (orig. $133.99–$225.99)
- Pendleton Crater Lake National Park Pillow Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, $99–$169 (orig. $133.99–$225.99)
- Pendleton Yakima Camp Nylon Dog Collar, $29.99–$35 (orig. $47.99)
- Pendleton Mount Rainier National Park Nylon Dog Leash, $39.99 (orig. $79.99)
