New Program Matches Kids' Doodles of Their Dream Pets with Lookalike Adoptable Rescue Dogs

Rescue Doodles is a new program from Pedigree that match kids' drawings of dogs with similar-looking rescue dogs available for adoption

Now dog doodles can leap off the page and into your home.

On Wednesday, Pedigree launched Rescue Doodles, a new program that turns drawings into real-life, adoptable dogs.

Pedigree created the program to offer children an engaging role in the pet adoption process. Rescue Doodles uses AI technology and a machine learning model to match kids' drawings of their dream dogs with similar-looking dogs available for adoption locally with help from Adopt-a-Pet.com.

Families looking for a pup, or who are just interested in trying the program, can take part in Rescue Doodles by texting 'Doodle' to 717-670-6675, after which parents can send a picture of their child's dream dog drawing and receive information about doppelganger dogs looking for homes at rescues nearby. The Rescue Doodles program is available through April 30.

pedigree dog doodles Credit: courtesy pedigree

Along with inviting children to take an active role in the pet adoption process, Rescue Doodles also serves Pedigree's mission to find families for all homeless pets in the U.S. In its release announcing the new program, Pedigree shared that the brand hopes Rescue Doodles will play a part in helping some of the 3.1 million rescue dogs that enter U.S. shelters each year.

According to Pedigree, Rescue Doodles is a great starting point for families thinking about adding a pet to their home. Still, there are many other factors outside of appearance to consider when adopting an animal, including a family's lifestyle, activity level, and other pets.

Before adopting a pet, make sure the entire family that will be living with the new addition goes to meet-and-greets with potential pooches, Pedigree recommends, adding that the brand has an Adoption Guide with more tips.