Pedigree Starts 'Dogs on Zoom' Program to Offer Animal Lovers Safe, Contact-Free Pet Adoptions

Rescue canines are going high-tech.

With interest in pet adoption on the rise during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pedigree has come up with a way to match animal lovers with the perfect quarantine companion while also keeping humans and pets safe at the same time.

Dogs on Zoom is Pedigree's new virtual pet adoption program. Dedicated to finding shelter pets forever homes, Pedigree and its charitable organization, The Pedigree Foundation, created the program to give prospective pet parents a way to find the perfect furry friend without leaving the comfort and safety of their own home.

How it works is that Pedigree is hosting a series of Dogs on Zoom events, in partnership with animal shelters across the country, where, using the Zoom video-conferencing platform, participants can virtually meet adoptable dogs and get all the tools they need to breeze through the adoption process. For the participating shelters, the Pedigree brand will cover the Zoom membership fees and equipment costs, and for those who adopt through these events, Pedigree will cover their pet's adoption fees.

"This new campaign was built to support shelters and dogs in need of forever homes, by tapping into the cultural trend of Zoom, a platform we've all brought into our lives as virtual connection continues as the new normal," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "Through Zoom, we're not only connecting potential pet parents to their forever pet, we're also helping to digitize the adoption process for any shelter that wants to put this new best practice in place."

Dogs on Zoom kicked off with events in Pedigree's hometown of Nashville from May 11-13, and these virtual adoption events will continue through May and June. The full schedule can be found below:

SPCA Florida in Lakeland, Fla. on May 14, 15 and 18 The Little Guild in Cornwall, Conn. on May 19-21 Louisiana SPCA in New Orleans, La. on May 22, 25 and 26 Fairfield Area Humane Society in Lancaster, Ohio on May 27-29 Dallas Pets Alive in Dallas, Texas on June 1-3 Additional shelters to be added for June



Most events will happen at 5:00 PM local time, but be sure to check out MeetYourNewDog.com for the latest event information. While Pedigree can't set up a Dogs on Zoom event for every shelter, the brand did create a virtual adoption digital toolkit for shelters and rescues to use. The toolkit provides instructions and tips on how to bring virtual adoptions to any animal shelter, so everyone can have a chance to Zoom with a dog.

For more information about "Dogs on Zoom" and virtual adoption, visit MeetYourNewDog.com