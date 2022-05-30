22-Year-Old Pebbles Crowned Oldest Living Dog, Unseating Pet Record Holder Named Weeks Before

The toy fox terrier lives with her devoted owners in Taylors, South Carolina, and loves listening to country music and sleeping until five in the afternoon

Pebbles is officially the world's oldest living dog.

The toy fox terrier earned the title of "Oldest Dog Living" from Guinness World Records on May 17, when she was 22 years and 50 days old.

Bobby and Julie Gregory of Taylors, South Carolina, welcomed Pebbles into their family in March 2000 and treasure their beloved pet.

Pebbles started on her journey to world record holder quite recently. In April, Guinness World Records crowned TobyKeith, a 21-year-old Chihuahua from Florida, as the oldest living dog.

News of TobyKeith's record reached the Gregorys quickly, as many of their family members and friends knew that Pebbles was likely older.

"Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record," Julie told Guinness World Records.

"When I saw TobyKeith's story all over the news, I applied," she added.

Julie's application was confirmed by Guinness World Records soon after, and now Pebbles is the new record holder. The dog's newfound fame hasn't affected her life much. The tiny pup still spends her days sleeping in until five in the afternoon and listening to country music.

"She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping. Her two favorite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum," Julie said.

Pebbles has cranky moods, but usually, she is a sweet pet looking for a snuggle. The terrier also enjoys warm baths and a good meal. As a special treat for her 22nd birthday, the pooch received a stack of ribs and a cake.

Aside from special occasions, Pebbles sticks to a diet catered to her physical needs and is in excellent health.

Julie told Guinness World Records that her secret to supporting pet longevity is to treat each furry friend "like family because they are. Give them a happy, positive environment as much as possible, good clean food, and proper healthcare."