WATCH: Peabody the Dwarf Mini Horse Sturt His Stuff to Prepare for the First World Pet Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics are nearly upon us, but the World Pet Games are even closer.

For the first time ever, FOX is hosting the World Pet Games, a two-hour celebration of animal athletes from close to 20 different countries. Cohosted by Erin Andrews and Finesse Mitchell, with Rachel Bonnetta serving as the sideline reporter, the World Pet Games will be packed with fun interspecies competitions for the whole family to enjoy on the night of Thanksgiving.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at one of the cute competitors trotting onto the World Pet Games stage: Peabody the Mini Horse. As his owner Faith explains in the clip above, Peabody is a miniature horse born with dwarfism, making him tinier than most of his species.

But Peabody hasn't let his small stature slow him down. The mini horse has been practicing his sprints and gallops with his family in preparation for the World Pet Games, where he will compete in the Games' interspecies race event in hopes of bringing home a gold medal for the United States of America.

Along with the interspecies race, the World Pet Games will also include an interspecies dunk off, a cat obstacle course, an extreme dog catch contest, and a dog high jump competition. Those tuning in can expect to see felines, canines, anteaters, monkeys, bearded dragons, and more showing off their sports skills.