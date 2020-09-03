Sergeant Etter rescued two kittens that she found at her base and named them Mau and Phantom

U.S. Soldier Needs Help Bringing Home Two Neglected Kittens She Rescued During Her Deployment

An American soldier is hoping to be reunited with her beloved cats after having to leave them behind when returning from her deployment.

Sergeant Etter will soon have to say goodbye to two kittens who she formed a special bond with while stationed in the Middle East. Now, with the help of Paws of War — a non-profit organization that provides assistance to military members and their pets — she might be able to send her furry friends back to America with her.

According to a press release, cats at the base where Sergeant Etter are stationed are encouraged to roam around to keep down the rodent population. When one of the cats had kittens, Sergeant Etter found two of the tiny animals when they were around eight weeks old, both hungry and neglected.

She decided to take care of them and quickly formed a close relationship with the kittens — who she named Phantom and Mau — and they quickly became a part of her daily routine.

"Since we are far from home and have been there for each other constantly over the last several months, Phantom and Mau have really touched our hearts," Sergeant Etter said. "They made us feel more like our best versions of ourselves whenever we would see them at the end of the day."

As Sergeant Etter's base is closing, she will be returning to America and hopes that Paws of War can help raise enough money to send the kittens home with her.

"I’m beyond happy that Paws of War is willing to help us save these two precious animals," she said.

According to the organization, transporting the cats home to America is a costly feat.

The effort involves finding individuals on the ground to help transport the animals, ensuring they felines their medical records and paperwork, and paying for the large expense of flying two pet internationally.

"Anyone who has been to this area of the world knows of the harsh and cruel conditions that these cats could endure if they are left behind," explained Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War.

"We will do everything we can to bring the cats home for Sergeant Etter," he added. "We know we have the logistics to do it, but we need the public to help with the expense of making it happen.”

Along with helping soldiers bring animals back to the U.S., Paws of War is also dedicated to rescuing and training dogs and then pairing them with veterans who need therapy animals. Last year, the non-profit similarly helped U.S. Soldier Timothy Boyd bring back his rescued pup, Misha, from Afghanistan.