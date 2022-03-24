Pet Brand Will Donate $10K to Animal Rescues Each Time Power of the Dog Is Said at 2022 Oscars
Power of the Dog, Jane Campion's western drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, is set to have the power to change the lives of countless canines.
In a press release, Pawp — a 24/7 support system for pet parents — announced their plan to turn the 94th annual Academy Awards into one of the top animal charity events of the year — through the Power of the Dog.
According to the release, Pawp will be monitoring the 2022 Oscars telecast on Sunday, March 27, for mentions of "the year's most-nominated pack-leader." Each time that the film Power of the Dog is verbally mentioned during the Oscars telecast, Pawp will donate $10,000 to animal rescues. The pet company is dedicated to donating up to $1,000,000 to help shelter pets during this year's Academy Awards.
"While Power of the Dog has nothing to do with dogs, Pawp is thrilled that it is the most nominated film, guaranteeing pups in need will be this year's true winners," Marc Atiyeh, CEO of Pawp, said in the statement.
Power of the Dog is nominated for 12 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. These nominations ensure that the film's title will be mentioned several times throughout the 2022 Oscars. Power of the Dog has already won the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Drama, the 2022 Critic's Choice Awards for Best Picture, and dozens of other accolades.
The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.