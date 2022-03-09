This Eco-Friendly Tool Has 'Drastically Improved' How Pet Owners Are Cleaning Up After Their Dogs

And that's thanks to the Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper. This ingenious design stands out from the pack of other pooper scoopers because it has a much larger tray. This feature enables both big breed owners who have to deal with an excessive amount of waste and those with yards and multiple potty breaks to pick up after to do all they need to in one trip. Both the tray and the scooping rake the scooper comes with have poles that are 3-feet long, so dog owners of many different ages and abilities can clean up after their pets without having to worry about bending over or squatting down to do it. The brand says that the scooper is efficient on multiple different types of ground (like grass, gravel, or dirt), and it can be used to pick up leaves and other garden debris, too.