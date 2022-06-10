What sets this bag apart from others is it can be worn three ways (around your waist, shoulder, and across your body) so it's comfortable, no matter if you're working on walking or basic commands. The main compartment is a cinch pouch that makes treats easily accessible and it has a liner to ensure it's easy to clean. It even has a compartment that acts as a poop bag dispenser, making it the ultimate all-in-one travel pack. And don't worry, there are two pockets meant for your phone and keys or anything else you might need.