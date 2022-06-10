Credit: Amazon
This Best-Selling Treat Pouch Is My Secret Weapon for Effective Dog Training, and It's on Sale at Amazon

Nearly 12,000 shoppers agree with me: This is the “best dog accessory”
By Carly Kulzer June 10, 2022 08:00 AM
Having trouble training your dog? The good news is you're not alone: I and thousands of  Amazon shoppers can relate, which is why we turned to one of the best training tools on the market. 

The Paw Lifestyles Dog Treat Training Pouch is my secret weapon for effectively training my rescue dogs, and I saw a huge difference after just one use. Consistency is key and this tool makes it super easy to reward good behavior quickly and efficiently. So it's no wonder it's the best-seller in the dog treat pouches category. Plus, it's on sale for just $17 right now when you apply Amazon's bonus coupon before adding it to your cart. 

I ordered mine on a Sunday and it arrived Monday afternoon, so I immediately put it to the test. Both my dogs are learning positive behaviors faster than before, and the pouch is way more convenient for me than the fanny pack I used previously. Needless to say, it's well worth the money.

Buy It! Paw Lifestyles Dog Treat Training Pouch, $17.10 with coupon (orig. $24.95); amazon.com

What sets this bag apart from others is it can be worn three ways (around your waist, shoulder, and across your body) so it's comfortable, no matter if you're working on walking or basic commands. The main compartment is a cinch pouch that makes treats easily accessible and it has a liner to ensure it's easy to clean. It even has a compartment that acts as a poop bag dispenser, making it the ultimate all-in-one travel pack. And don't worry, there are two pockets meant for your phone and keys or anything else you might need. 

I never buy anything online without scouring the reviews first, and once I saw the great things people were saying, I didn't hesitate to add the pouch to my cart. One five-star reviewer who claims to be a dog trainer described it as the "best dog accessory" and said out of their 30 years of experience, this is one they keep on buying. Another shopper said it's a "life-saver" and suggested people get it to "save your sanity while puppy training." 

As many reviewers suggested, I always keep my pouch fully stocked so it's ready at a moment's notice to reward good behavior. After all, consistency is key and this dog treat training pouch makes it easy to give positive feedback almost immediately. I'll never go on a walk or start a training session without it.

