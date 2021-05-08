No One But You and Your Pup Will Know This Faux Fur Rug Is Actually a Dog Bed

The brand designed the rug as a “comfy place” for your pet to rest that also blends seamlessly into your decor. I found this especially useful in my tiny apartment, where floor space is limited. Every previous dog bed had become a focal point of my space because there was just no room to hide it, but this bed has actually added to the apartment’s decor. It’s got a zip-in faux fur shag cover that mimics those trendy boho rugs that you’ve probably seen all over Instagram. Unlike a normal shag rug that’s not exactly pet friendly, this faux fur cover can be removed and cleaned in your washing machine, so it always looks new. Best of all, my dog seems to prefer the faux fur design to any other cloth bed, snuggling into it like she’s cuddling with another animal.