Paula Abdul in Mourning After 2 of Her Dogs Die in the Same Week: 'Piece of My Heart Is Missing'

Paula Abdul is mourning the loss of her canine companions.

On Monday, the “Straight Up” singer, 57, revealed on Instagram that her two beloved dogs Tinkerbell and Charity have died.

Sharing photos of the pooches in a touching tribute, Abdul wrote, “This last week, I lost two of my precious angels- Tinkerbell and Charity.”

“A big piece of my heart is missing,” she continued. “So grateful to have been their Mommy and for all the unconditional love they gave me for all these years.”

The pop star added, “It’s amazing the kind of love a dog provides- it’s truly a gift from God. ♥️🙏🏼”

The deaths comes just weeks after news that Abdul — who also owns a dog named Bessie Moo — had adopted a Chihuahua puppy named Nemo from Pet Matchmaker Rescue, an animal shelter based in Bakersfield, California.

“Nemo has been adopted by none other then Paula Abdul! He went to meet her just before Christmas in Las Vegas and she fell in love. It was a test of whether her older resident dogs would take to him, and as you can see in the third picture… They have,” the organization wrote on Instagram on Feb. 10, sharing a photo of Nemo laying in a dog bed with Charity.

“Nemo will live a wonderful life in a Chihuahua savvy home where all of his future medical needs will be met and he will be spoiled and doted over for the rest of his life,” the rescue added. “Thank you @paulaabdul for choosing to Rescue and save a life.”

According to Pet Matchmaker Rescue, Nemo was born with three legs and a front “fin,” earning him his aquatic-inspired name. He was born last September and learned how to walk while at the rescue.

On Feb. 12, Abdul shared a video of her cuddling with her furry brood, which included Tinkerbell and Nemo at the time, as she lounged on the couch at home.

“Just call me Dr. Doolittle 🐾🐾,” she captioned the sweet clip.