Paul McCartney Pens Letter to Help with Elephant's Rescue After PETA Shares 'Heartbreaking' Video

In his letter, McCartney writes that Jeymalyatha the elephant has "suffered more than enough" and deserves to spend the rest of her time on Earth at a sanctuary

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 04:45 PM
Sir Paul McCartney arrives at the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 7, 2016 in Paris, France.
Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty

Sir Paul McCartney wrote a letter to the Indian government on PETA India's behalf asking for the rescue of an elephant kept at a temple in Tamil Nadu, India, named Jeymalyatha.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), inspectors from PETA India recently visited Jeymalyatha to do a veterinarian inspection. Footage PETA claims it captured during the inspection and throughout their investigation into Jeymalyatha's treatment reportedly shows the animal being beaten while chained and abused with pliers by her caretakers.

PETA also claimed Jeymalyatha is chained by two legs for at least 16 hours a daay and has infected feet from spending so much of her life standing on concrete.

The animal welfare organization sent their findings from their inspection, including the violations its inspectors observed and documentation of the elephant's alleged abuse, as a veterinary report to the officials responsible for Jeymalyatha's wellbeing.

After viewing PETA's evidence of the animal's mistreatment, McCartney, 80, decided to send a letter to a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change official in India about Jeymalyatha in an effort to get the elephant relocated.

"I have considered India a spiritual place ever since I traveled there in the 1960s. I was impressed by India's cultural love for animals. I know India reveres elephants, its national heritage animal, but cruelty to animals happens everywhere, even in India. What reflects on a country's values is how that cruelty is addressed," the singer-songwriter wrote in his letter.

"That's why I am confident that action will be taken to send sorely abused elephant Jeymalyatha (Joymala) to a suitable rescue centrewhere she can receive the specialized care she needs for her psychological wounds, and can live unchained and in the company of others of her kind," he added.

In the letter, which McCartney wrote on behalf of PETA India, the star included his reaction to PETA's videos of Jeymalyatha's alleged abuse.

"The videos showing Jeymalyatha being controlled with weapons, and screaming as she is beaten by various trainers is heartbreaking, but equally as heartbreaking is that this social, intelligent animal is still being forced to live in solitary confinement, on concrete, nearly constantly in chains, under the control of those she can only fear," McCartney shared.

He closed the letter with a plea that Jeymalyatha has "suffered more than enough" and "deserves to spend the rest of her time on this Earth ... rehabilitating, and with others of her kind."

In January 2020, Alec Baldwin wrote a letter on behalf of PETA about a bear named Dillon, who was living at a Pennslyvania sports club at the time. Shortly after the actor sent his letter to the governor of Pennslyvania asking for the bear to be moved to more appropriate conditions, Dillon was transported to a sanctuary that could meet his needs.

