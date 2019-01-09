“We’re getting a puppy.”

My boyfriend and I had just moved in together, and I had demands. Thank goodness he’s a dog lover and pretty easygoing, because within hours we were searching Petfinder.com for our new best friend. And then Milo popped up on the screen, and we were never the same again.

Milo came from a small rescue in Kentucky, and we adopted him sight unseen. He came up with a transport that picks up dogs from shelters in the South and relocates them where they have a better chance of finding homes. We met the transport at 5 a.m. in the parking lot of a Sheraton in Parsippany, NJ, and joined about 30 other people who were also picking up pups, whether to bring them to their new home or to bring them to rescues so they could find their forever family. It was dark and warm outside, and when the transport guy appeared from the trailer cradling the tiniest bundle of fur I had ever seen, my heart burst open into a million pieces.

Before Colin and I started dating, I had been married to someone who came with a dog. When we got divorced, I also had to get divorced from the dog, which was honestly in many ways harder than the actual dissolution of the marriage itself. My heart ached for my own furry companion, one that nobody could ever take away from me. So when Milo came along, I felt whole again in a way.

Courtesy Patti Murin

He was two pounds with the sweetest face you’d ever seen. He was curious, playful and instantly more intelligent than us. They said he was a Chihuahua/Dachshund mix, also known as a “chiweenie,” but I swore I would never ever mortify him by calling him such a ridiculous name. And as he grew, it was clear that had absolutely no Dachshund in him whatsoever. He has the personality of a Basenji, which is somewhat aloof, incredibly smart and loyal as heck. He was ours, and as frustrating and exhausting as it is to train a puppy, we never regretted it. Even on the day I dramatically threw myself on my bed and cried, “I just don’t know what to do with you!” as he stared at me, head tilted and confused. Then he licked my face and I melted.

Adopting Milo inspired me to start volunteering with a local NYC rescue, which also led to fostering puppies. So. Many. Puppies. Like, all the puppies. About 6 months in, Colin said to me, “Yes, we can foster another dog, but will you please bring home something that isn’t a puppy?” Little did he know that this was the best mistake he’s ever made, because then I came home with Petey.