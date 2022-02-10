The Watchmen star made the confession when asked by an interviewer to share the worst thing that has been in his mouth

Patrick Wilson Says He Has Likely Licked Dog Poop by Accident While Picking up After His Pets

Patrick Wilson has made a stomach-turning confession.

In a recent print interview with Empire magazine, the 49-year-old actor was asked to share the "worst" item that he has put in his mouth, according to The New York Post.

"I'm sure, in my quest to pick up dog crap, that I have licked the bag to open the bag, and then it's on my hand and I have dog s–t in there, too," he admitted, per the Post.

The Watchmen star owns three dogs: Mabel, Louise, and Eddie Van.

Eddie Van is the latest addition to the family, adopted in December 2020. Wilson revealed that his children selected the puppy's name, which honors late rock star Eddie Van Halen, in an Instagram post introducing him to the world.

"Merry Christmas from all of us Wilsons...including this new guy, Mr. Eddie Van Wilson," he wrote at the time. "Named by my kids...but I didn't object. 😀🤘."

"Well. We did it. We got ourselves a quarantine puppy," wrote Wilson's wife, Dagmara Dominczyk, in a tweet celebrating the dog's adoption.