Patrick Wilson Says He Has Likely Licked Dog Poop by Accident While Picking up After His Pets
Patrick Wilson has made a stomach-turning confession.
In a recent print interview with Empire magazine, the 49-year-old actor was asked to share the "worst" item that he has put in his mouth, according to The New York Post.
Wilson replied, "It's probably dog s–t."
"I'm sure, in my quest to pick up dog crap, that I have licked the bag to open the bag, and then it's on my hand and I have dog s–t in there, too," he admitted, per the Post.
The Watchmen star owns three dogs: Mabel, Louise, and Eddie Van.
Eddie Van is the latest addition to the family, adopted in December 2020. Wilson revealed that his children selected the puppy's name, which honors late rock star Eddie Van Halen, in an Instagram post introducing him to the world.
"Merry Christmas from all of us Wilsons...including this new guy, Mr. Eddie Van Wilson," he wrote at the time. "Named by my kids...but I didn't object. 😀🤘."
"Well. We did it. We got ourselves a quarantine puppy," wrote Wilson's wife, Dagmara Dominczyk, in a tweet celebrating the dog's adoption.
"Officially outnumbered by canines now, just in time for Christmas," she added. During his interview with Empire, Wilson revealed that he still has a 3-inch scar on one of his hands from when he was bitten by one of his dogs, per the Post. It is unclear when the biting incident occurred.