Patrick Stewart Gets a Dog in New Star Trek: Picard Poster Released Ahead of Comic-Con Panel

It looks like even retired Starfleet captains need a pet!

The new poster for the upcoming Star Trek: Picard series reveals that Patrick Stewart‘s character, Jean-Luc Picard, has himself a new furry friend.

The poster features Stewart, 78, as the brooding captain standing atop a hill, overlooking his vineyard. It seems as though the retired Picard has a pet dog now — and the pup even has a Starfleet emblem on his collar.

Celestial clouds and planets hide a sun’s beams in the sky of the poster, and some futuristic buildings loom in the far distance.

Stewart famously portrayed the Starfleet captain on the Star Trek: Next Generation series, which aired from 1987 to 1994.

The veteran British actor is reprising the role for a new series from CBS All Access, which is expected to debut later this year. Star Trek: Picard picks up 15 years after Picard decided to leave the Federation’s service, according to a previously released teaser trailer.

In the clip, a woman’s voice off-screen celebrates Picard’s career before asking him why he left Star Fleet. While she is speaking, Stewart walks around a beautiful vineyard with celestial bodies looming in the distance, seemingly going through the process of making his very own wine.

“Fifteen years ago, today, you led us out of the darkness,” the woman’s voice says in the trailer. “You commanded the greatest rescue armada in history. Then, the unimaginable.”

“What did that cost you?” the woman continues, as futuristic farming techniques are shown off on the vineyard. “Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself?”

Chateau Picard wine bottles are then set down, as the woman says, “Why did you leave Starfleet, admiral?”

Finally, we see Stewart as Picard, looking straight into the camera as the trailer ends.

CBS is bringing the show to San Diego Comic-Con next week, and more details are expected to emerge from the panel.

Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway will also star.