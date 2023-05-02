Patches the 40-Lb. Rescue Cat Is Adjusting Wonderfully to His New Home and Viral Fame, Owner Says

Patches is already making progress toward a healthier future.

The 40.3-Lb. cat first made headlines on April 19 when Richmond Animal Care and Control shared a Facebook post about "the largest cat anyone has ever seen."

"Meet Patches; all 40.3 POUNDS of him! He's been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan, and is very sweet. He's neutered, tested, chipped, and ready to go today!" the Virginia rescue wrote on social media alongside a photo of a shelter employee holding Patches in her arms.

The news of Patches search for a home — and the photo to go with the announcement — went viral, getting international attention as far as New Zealand, according to the feline's new owner Kay Ford.

Ford, a retired business owner living in a suburb of Richmond, learned about Patches from her daughter, who sent her mom Patches' adoption post.

While many found joy in Patches' shelter photos, Ford's daughter sent them to her mom for a particular reason. Three years ago, Ford applied to adopt an overweight cat — who she planned to name Smorgasbord — but someone else took the pet home.

Since that day, Ford has waited for another fat cat to steal her heart, even telling her two grandchildren about her plans to care for an overweight feline. So when Ford's daughter spotted Patches online, she sent her mom a photo of the cat.

Richmond Animal Care & Control

"I was actually watching the season finale of The Mandalorian. So it took a lot for me to respond to something in the first place," Ford tells PEOPLE.

But once Ford saw her daughter's text message, she sprang into action, writing a sincere email to Richmond Animal Care and Control to let the rescue know she was interested in giving Patches a healthy forever home.

"I let them know that a special diet was nothing new to me. I had a Yorkie that was on chemo for three years and had a good quality life," Ford says.

After completing the email application for Patches, Ford drove to the shelter to show the depth of her interest in the cat.

Courtesy of Patches' Journey

"I got there, and I was really nervous. I'm not going to lie," Ford recalls.

The jitters melted away once she was greeted at the shelter by its employees, who had already seen her application and were excited to meet her. After arriving, Ford was brought back to meet Patches.

"He was sort of lying three-quarters of the way on his back, and his belly was all up and his whole teeny tiny legs, and I instinctively got right down on the floor with them," the animal lover remembers.

Richmond Animal Care & Control

Richmond Animal Care and Control could see the instant bond between Ford and Patches, so they had the woman fill out the adoption paperwork and take home Patches that day.

With a belly that measures 10.5 inches across, Patches didn't fit in the cat carriers the shelter had on hand, so he was carried out in a small dog crate by two people to Ford's vehicle.

"I did not wake up on Wednesday morning and think to myself, 'Do I want to adopt the biggest cat?' But by four o'clock in the afternoon, we were home," Ford says.

Patches has adjusted well to his new abode, which he shares with Ford and her other pets: a friendly cat named Wellesley and 13-year-old Yorkie Bella — who "likes all life forms."

Courtesy of Patches' Journey

For the first few days, Patches stayed in Ford's pantry — by choice — until he was ready to explore the rest of the house.

"After a couple of days, he left the pantry. I have a full glass back door, and he was lying there, his tail flapping, and the birds were chirping. And I'm like, "Oh my gosh. He's watching the birds.' And I was so happy to see that," Fords says.

Patches pet parent adds that she looks forward to building a pleasant future for the feline. The shelter told Ford the cat's previous owner surrendered Patches to the shelter, but that little else was known about the pet's history, including how he got over 40 pounds.

Courtesy of Patches' Journey

"We will never know how he got here, but we can do a lot from here to impact his life positively. And that's my focus," Ford says.

Among the ways that Ford plans to change Patches' life is by helping the feline safely reach a healthier weight. Ford and the cat recently visited the vet to develop Patches' diet and activity plan, which includes consistent food portions and increased play time to help him gradually lose weight.

The cat's growing fanbase can keep track of the feline's progress and check on his home life through the Facebook page Patches' Journey. Ford started the group to give people a place to keep celebrating Patches. The page now has over 24,000 followers and is filled with photos of Patches enjoying the company of his new family.

Courtesy of Patches' Journey

Ford hopes that Patches' story encourages animal lovers to adopt their next pet and to consider older animals and those with special needs when visiting a shelter or rescue. To the pet parent, Patches is the perfect example of the joy that can come from giving an animal in need a safe, adoring home.

"This is brightness, and it's light, and we want to follow the light," Ford says of why Patches has captured the attention of so many.

"He's great. He's wonderful," Ford adds.