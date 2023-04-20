Patches, a 40-Lb. Cat, Gets Adopted by Owner Committed to Helping Him Get to a 'Healthy Weight'

Richmond Animal Care and Control said the enormous cat is on a “very special diet”

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 01:57 PM

With a cat over 40 pounds, there's more to love.

On Wednesday, Richmond Animal Care and Control announced that their largest feline resident, Patches, was adopted. The enormous cutie weighs in at 40.3 lbs.

It took less than one day for Patches to find his forever home. Shortly before he did, the animal care center put out a Facebook listing, sharing his best qualities.

"Did you wake up today and say, 'Let's adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen?' If so, we have the cat for you. 😻," RACC began the post. "Meet Patches; all 40.3 POUNDS of him! He's been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan and is very sweet."

Patches, the Enormous 40-Pound Cat Adopted in Richmond
Richmond Animal Care & Control

The Virginia-based center reiterated that they hope Patches' new owner is committed to helping him "get to a safe and healthy weight."

They added: "Until then, we will marvel at his gloriously gluttoness body!"

Patches, the Enormous 40-Pound Cat Adopted in Richmond
Richmond Animal Care & Control

To announce the good news that the gray and white cat was adopted, RACC posted a sweet Facebook video of his new owners carrying him out of the building in a large cage.

"Patches is adopted and leaving RACC! 40 lbs of LOVE right there!" read the clip caption.

His new owner, Kay Ford, commented on the video with a sweet picture of Patches at his new home with another cat and a small dog.

Patches, the Enormous 40-Pound Cat Adopted in Richmond
Richmond Animal Care & Control

"Meet Patches new family. Wellesley and Bella. Wellesley is practically Patches twin (minus a few lbs that is)," she wrote of the cat who shares similar coloring. "Patches is a GEM, loved and he will be well taken care of."

Ford also said that her new cat will get star treatment with a Facebook and Instagram account dedicated to him since "I know everyone will want to know his progress."

He's seemingly on his way to good health, too, as his new owner said in the comment that their first vet appointment is on Tuesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Commenters loved the photo RACC posted of Patches and his new adopter. One user, Lori Krug, pointed out a sweet feature on his face. "Love it! He has a grey heart on his nose!!! Enjoy him!" she wrote.

Others were sad they didn't adopt him sooner. "I am definitely jealous but knew we would not be the bet (sic) fit for this beautiful boy… hope he enjoys a long, wonderful life," another user, Alison Henry Houston, wrote.

Related Articles
dog mom adopts kitten
Michigan Kitten Adopted by Rescue Dog Mom Dies from Genetic Condition, Animal Shelter Says
Rescue Dog to Become Service Animal
Dog Who Walked Home Alone After Owner's Death in Hit-and-Run Will Train to Be a Service Animal
Coco the Rescue dog treated in rare case of alcohol addiction and withdrawal after owner dies
Rescue Dog Recovers from Alcohol Addiction After Owner's Death, Animal Charity Shares
Pedro Pspspscal the cat, Pedro Pascal the human
Rescue Cat Named After Pedro Pascal Gets Adopted One Day After Going Viral
dog and goat best friends at shelter. https://www.facebook.com/wakegov/posts/pfbid0mhfS8r2aFWHBXcMyUzUPmmLbcEUAshJKPqHDgocJyB783dmF6yJQbR6yAbNbgv8Ll. https://www.wake.gov/news/wake-county-animal-center-help-goat-and-dog-duo-find-forever-home?fbclid=IwAR2-wECwO0eEpL0h6Rwb-2JUqohD_vlgAyAJiJZl0qXEqOKsFwkzoiZ97d8. Wake County Government
N.C. Shelter Searching for Rescue Home for Goat and Dog Best Friends Who Need to Stay Together
dog rescued from train tracks
'Deserving' Dog Rescued from Philadelphia Train Tracks Gets Adopted and Finds 'Nothing But Love'
acorn the dog
Acorn the Dog Is Adopted After 633 Days in North Carolina Animal Shelter
too affectionate cat adopted
Cat Named Jerry Finds 'Loving Forever Home' After Owner Gave Him Away for Being 'Too Affectionate'
dog looking for home after 600 days in shelter
Dog 'Full of Love' Is Still Searching for a Home After 660 Days in a South Carolina Shelter
Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case.
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Finds 'Perfect Adopter' and Is a 'Reformed Terror' After Training
Bruno the cat adopted
Bruno the Cat Finds New Owners After Previous Family Returned Pet for Being 'Too Affectionate'
Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case.
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Returned to Shelter After Just 2 Weeks in New Home
'Demon Dog' Ralphie
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Is 'Advancing' and Learning 'Impulse Control Around Vacuums,' Says Trainer
Billy Bob the mastiff
N.C. Rescue Dog Showered with Love After Shelter Jokingly Begs 'Someone Adopt This Hot Mess'
pit bull without ears
Vet Tech Knits Headband with Floppy Ears to Help Earless Pit Bull Mix Feel Good and Find a Home
rescue dog
Texas Shelter Shares Before and After Photos of Formerly Emaciated Dog to Show the Power of Love