Patches, a 40-Lb. Cat, Gets Adopted by Owner Committed to Helping Him Get to a 'Healthy Weight'

With a cat over 40 pounds, there's more to love.

On Wednesday, Richmond Animal Care and Control announced that their largest feline resident, Patches, was adopted. The enormous cutie weighs in at 40.3 lbs.

It took less than one day for Patches to find his forever home. Shortly before he did, the animal care center put out a Facebook listing, sharing his best qualities.

"Did you wake up today and say, 'Let's adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen?' If so, we have the cat for you. 😻," RACC began the post. "Meet Patches; all 40.3 POUNDS of him! He's been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan and is very sweet."

Richmond Animal Care & Control

The Virginia-based center reiterated that they hope Patches' new owner is committed to helping him "get to a safe and healthy weight."

They added: "Until then, we will marvel at his gloriously gluttoness body!"

Richmond Animal Care & Control

To announce the good news that the gray and white cat was adopted, RACC posted a sweet Facebook video of his new owners carrying him out of the building in a large cage.

"Patches is adopted and leaving RACC! 40 lbs of LOVE right there!" read the clip caption.

His new owner, Kay Ford, commented on the video with a sweet picture of Patches at his new home with another cat and a small dog.

Richmond Animal Care & Control

"Meet Patches new family. Wellesley and Bella. Wellesley is practically Patches twin (minus a few lbs that is)," she wrote of the cat who shares similar coloring. "Patches is a GEM, loved and he will be well taken care of."

Ford also said that her new cat will get star treatment with a Facebook and Instagram account dedicated to him since "I know everyone will want to know his progress."

He's seemingly on his way to good health, too, as his new owner said in the comment that their first vet appointment is on Tuesday.

Commenters loved the photo RACC posted of Patches and his new adopter. One user, Lori Krug, pointed out a sweet feature on his face. "Love it! He has a grey heart on his nose!!! Enjoy him!" she wrote.

Others were sad they didn't adopt him sooner. "I am definitely jealous but knew we would not be the bet (sic) fit for this beautiful boy… hope he enjoys a long, wonderful life," another user, Alison Henry Houston, wrote.