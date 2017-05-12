With Mother’s Day upon us, it’s important to acknowledge those of us with mommy issues — particularly, Jerry the patas monkey here, who visited the PEOPLE Now set on Friday in the arms of wildlife expert Dave Salmoni.

The baby animal has every reason to resent his mother, who refused to feed him, Salmoni explained, but thankfully, rescuers stepped in to help the little guy grow.

The diaper-wearing cutie seems to have moved on from his rough start, cuddling Tom, a squishy stuffed animal toy, as Salmoni chatted about the idea of these guys as pets.

“These are awful pets,” he explained, adding that as Jerry grows, biting and household potty accidents will present a problem.

Salmoni brought this baby by the studio to promote the Protect Like a Mother event presented by Lysol, an exhibit taking place in New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge Park on May 20 and 21 that celebrates wild animal caring for their babies.

To learn more about the exhibit, click here.