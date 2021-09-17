Pet Owners Say This Grooming Brush Is 'the Most Useful Tool They've Ever Purchased' — and It's on Sale
Being a pet owner is a ton of fun. There's fetch, tug of war, and all of the rewarding training moments along the way. But one of the not-so-great aspects of owning a pooch is the chore of grooming, or the bill that comes with it if you decide to turn to the pros. But, there's one tool out there that has nearly 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from owners who didn't have to spend a ton or struggle with their pets when it came time for a good brushing.
That's thanks to the Pat Your Pet Grooming Tool, a two-sided brush that works to comb through undercoats and de-mat even the toughest knots in dog and cat hair. The unique dual-sided brush has a row of nine teeth on one side that's designed specifically for working through mats. The other side features 17 teeth, and can get at thinning coats and all the loose, shedding hairs that are about to make their way onto your furniture. All of the teeth are curved to ensure that your pet's skin isn't scratched or irritated in the process, too. But best of all, it's on sale right now for only $17.99.
Buy It! Pat Your Pet Grooming Tool, $17.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
One Bernese Mountain Dog owner called the dog brush the "best grooming tool I have ever used," and another who adopted a neglected (and heavily matted) cat said that they saw a huge difference after only one use.
"My elderly neighbor wasn't able to take good care of her long-haired cat and she began to pelt... I adopted her and began the process of shaving her carefully with a grooming shaver," the new cat parent writes. "I got most of the mat off, but she grew tired of this after doing parts of it over two days and was getting very feisty. I ordered this comb and wow! She loves it, and her hair is starting to look better after one comb out." The shopper also loved that they could gently wiggle the comb through the undercoat without hurting their pet, which helped their cat get a "shiny" coat. "This is probably the most useful tool I have ever purchased for my animals. I'm buying another, just in case this one gets lost. I combed my dogs as well," they added.
Give your pets a luxurious and pain-free experience at home with the Pat Your Pet Grooming Tool and order it while it's still on sale at Amazon today.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Pet Owners Say This Grooming Brush Is 'the Most Useful Tool They've Ever Purchased' — and It's on Sale
- Amazon Released a Special Coupon for This Air Purifier That's an 'Absolute Miracle' for Fall Allergies
- Shoppers Say These Reusable Wool Dryer Balls Save Them Time and Money — and They're Just Under $2 Each
- Even Amazon Shoppers Who Hate to Mop Have Been Converted by This Cordless Device — and It's on Sale