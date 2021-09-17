Pet Owners Say This Grooming Brush Is 'the Most Useful Tool They've Ever Purchased' — and It's on Sale

"My elderly neighbor wasn't able to take good care of her long-haired cat and she began to pelt... I adopted her and began the process of shaving her carefully with a grooming shaver," the new cat parent writes. "I got most of the mat off, but she grew tired of this after doing parts of it over two days and was getting very feisty. I ordered this comb and wow! She loves it, and her hair is starting to look better after one comb out." The shopper also loved that they could gently wiggle the comb through the undercoat without hurting their pet, which helped their cat get a "shiny" coat. "This is probably the most useful tool I have ever purchased for my animals. I'm buying another, just in case this one gets lost. I combed my dogs as well," they added.