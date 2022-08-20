This Double-Sided Dog Brush Removes More Fur Than Any Other Model I've Tried, and It's 41% Off at Amazon

Owning a dog is all fun and games until you find yourself covered in hair every time they're near you, but luckily, regularly brushing and grooming can help with that. All you need is a consistent grooming routine and a quality brush that gets deep into the undercoat to remove loose fur.

I swear by the Pat Your Pet Double-Sided Undercoat Rake for my long-haired Great Pyrenees and Golden Retriever mixes who have thick coats that matt easily. What sets this tool apart from other brushes I've tried is that it has two sets of teeth — making it easy to comb through tough tangles and smooth fur without causing irritation or being too rough. After just a few minutes this brush removes a disgusting amount of hair I didn't even know was hiding in my dogs' undercoats.

The 9-teeth side is ideal for getting through matting and thick areas while the 17-teeth side is more for smoothing and deshedding. Combined, the brush gives my dogs a shiny, smooth coat that looks like they just came from the groomer. Not to mention they look 10 pounds lighter, too.

Add one to your cart before your pup starts shedding their summer coat and while it's 41 percent off at Amazon.

The secret to successfully brushing a fussy dog isn't a leash or restraint, it's actually allowing them to take breaks when they need it. Brushing your dog on their terms is the best way to get the job done with minimal resistance, and makes it a more positive experience they won't run away from. Of course, a few treats as a reward never hurts!

I'm not the only one who's happy they added the dog brush to their collection of grooming tools; more than 23,800 shoppers who gave it a five-star rating agree. One reviewer who used it on their cat said it's "the best brush you can buy" and added that it's like they "brushed a cloud out from under [the cat's] top coat." Another shopper described it as an "amazing must-have" tool and said it works so well, it's like they "brushed out a whole other dog" from their dog's fur.

The best part about the Pat Your Pet Double-Sided Undercoat Rake is it only takes a few minutes to remove piles of loose fur. With a brush like this you can get more done in less time, so you might not have to groom your pet as often. For just $11 it's practically a no-brainer.

