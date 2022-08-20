Lifestyle Pets This Double-Sided Dog Brush Removes More Fur Than Any Other Model I've Tried, and It's 41% Off at Amazon It removes piles of hair I didn’t even know were there By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 20, 2022 01:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Owning a dog is all fun and games until you find yourself covered in hair every time they're near you, but luckily, regularly brushing and grooming can help with that. All you need is a consistent grooming routine and a quality brush that gets deep into the undercoat to remove loose fur. I swear by the Pat Your Pet Double-Sided Undercoat Rake for my long-haired Great Pyrenees and Golden Retriever mixes who have thick coats that matt easily. What sets this tool apart from other brushes I've tried is that it has two sets of teeth — making it easy to comb through tough tangles and smooth fur without causing irritation or being too rough. After just a few minutes this brush removes a disgusting amount of hair I didn't even know was hiding in my dogs' undercoats. People / Carly Kulzer The 9-teeth side is ideal for getting through matting and thick areas while the 17-teeth side is more for smoothing and deshedding. Combined, the brush gives my dogs a shiny, smooth coat that looks like they just came from the groomer. Not to mention they look 10 pounds lighter, too. Add one to your cart before your pup starts shedding their summer coat and while it's 41 percent off at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Pat Your Pet Double-Sided Undercoat Rake, $10.78 (orig. $18.39); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The secret to successfully brushing a fussy dog isn't a leash or restraint, it's actually allowing them to take breaks when they need it. Brushing your dog on their terms is the best way to get the job done with minimal resistance, and makes it a more positive experience they won't run away from. Of course, a few treats as a reward never hurts! I'm not the only one who's happy they added the dog brush to their collection of grooming tools; more than 23,800 shoppers who gave it a five-star rating agree. One reviewer who used it on their cat said it's "the best brush you can buy" and added that it's like they "brushed a cloud out from under [the cat's] top coat." Another shopper described it as an "amazing must-have" tool and said it works so well, it's like they "brushed out a whole other dog" from their dog's fur. The best part about the Pat Your Pet Double-Sided Undercoat Rake is it only takes a few minutes to remove piles of loose fur. With a brush like this you can get more done in less time, so you might not have to groom your pet as often. For just $11 it's practically a no-brainer. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.