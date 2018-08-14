Parrot Stuck on Roof for Three Days Greets Rescuer with a Tirade of Curse Words

We have heard of giving people the bird, but this is something else.

According to The Telegraph, Jessie the blue macaw flew away from her North London home and landed on a nearby roof. After three days of trying to coax the bird back to the ground level, the bird’s owner and the RSPCA called the London Fire Brigade for help.

Firefighters arrived with the necessary equipment, but they weren’t ready for the attitude they were met with once they reached the roof.

Worried that the bird was injured, the brigade sent a firefighter up to the roof to carefully bring the bird down. He went up the ladder armed with a towel, food and the instructions to tell the parrot “I love you” in an effort to get the pet to approach.

At first the kind words worked. Jessie, apparently happy to see a human face again, told the firefighter “I love you” in return, but soon changed her tune. Three days marooned on a roof brought out Jessie’s bad language. The parrot told the firefighter to “F*** off!” along with some other colorful language.

The resilient rescuer ignored the barrage of four-letter words and continued to try to coax the bird over to him, also trying phrases in Greek and Turkish, since Jessie “speaks” those languages along with English.

Eventually, Jessie flew off on her own to lower ground, where she was reunited with her owner. Jessie returned home uninjured after her long weekend several stories up.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade told Metro that Jessie’s owner followed the correct protocol when it comes to rescuing stuck pets.

“As with this incident, the RSPCA should be contacted in the first instance and we would always urge people to do the same if they see an animal stuck or in distress,” the spokesperson said. “If the RSPCA require our assistance, they will call us and we are happy to assist with our specialist equipment.”