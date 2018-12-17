Smart Pet Parrot Uses Amazon Alexa to Order Groceries, Owner Surprised by Deliveries

Getty
placeholder
Kelli Bender
December 17, 2018 01:28 PM

It’s modern romance at its finest.

Rocco the African grey rescue parrot has found his soulmate, and her name is Alexa.

According to National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) in Watford, U.K., the bird is smitten with his owner’s Amazon speaker.

Marion Wischnewski, a NAWT staff member, said she has caught the parrot romancing Alexa.

“I come home … and he has romantic music playing,” Wischnewski said in NAWT’s release about the headline-making pet.

Alexa returns Rocco’s love by letting the bird use her for his shopping needs. Rocco, who, like many African greys, is quick to pick up words and mimic humans, has used his voice to order “strawberries, watermelon, raisins, broccoli and ice cream” for himself through the Amazon product.

The deliveries are often a surprise to Wischnewski, who said, aside from the occasional shopping spree, that Rocco “has the sweetest personality.”

Earlier this year, the parrot was found flying around as a stray and was brought to NAWT’s Berkshire center, where Wischnewski works. Rocco was kept in the shelter’s office, where he amused staff members with his bad behavior, including the occasional cussing fit. After some time at NAWT, Rocco began to calm down and eventually won over Wischnewski, who decided to adopt him.

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.