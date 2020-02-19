Big Dog Wearing Tie Becomes Mayor of Small Colorado Town

Image zoom Clear Creek County

Exhausted by politics? Now might be the ideal time to move to Georgetown, Colorado.

The Clear Creek County town recently swore in a dog as their honorary mayor.

“It was a packed house Tuesday Night at the Georgetown Community Center for Parker’s Inauguration Ceremony. Local law enforcement, citizens of Georgetown and fans of Parker the Snow Dog attended the event,” Clear Creek County posted about the Feb. 18 event on Facebook. “Police Judge Lynette Kelsey administered the Mayor oath to Parker the Snow Dog.”

Georgetown’s fine and furry new leader is Parker the Snow Dog, who arrived to his swearing in donning a festive tie, glasses, and a big smile. Parker is already a familiar face around Clear Creek County. According to KDVR, the caring canine is the official mascot of the Loveland Ski Area, a therapy dog at Rocky Mountain Village Easter Seals Camp — part of Parker’s dedication to providing the disabled community with love and hugs, per his website — and can often be spotted at Denver Broncos games.

Clear Creek County

“On February 11th, 2020 Parker was voted the Honorary Mayor of Georgetown Colorado by the town Board of Selectmen,” Parker’s website reads. “He is committed to bringing hugs, love, and cookies to the people of Georgetown.”

That’s a message that is easy to get behind!

To keep up on Mayor Parker the Snow Dog’s wintertime activities, policy decisions and more, follow the pooch on Instagram @officialsnowdog — where Parker has over 16,700 followers.