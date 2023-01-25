Park Rangers Check Camera Trap and Discover 400 of the 580 Photos it Took 'Were Bear Selfies'

The camera trap that captured the glamorous, pose-loving bear was placed by Boulder, Colorado's Open Space and Mountain Parks office

By People Staff
Published on January 25, 2023 04:14 PM
camera trap full of bear selifes
Photo: City of Boulder/SWNS

Rangers for a Colorado park system found a surprise when they checked a wildlife camera trap —400 bear selfies.

Boulder, Colorado's Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) wanted to observe the land system's sensitive wildlife habitats unobtrusively, so park rangers placed nine camera traps across 46,000 acres to see how animals used the area.

Upon checking one of the camera traps to see what wildlife it captured, rangers found hundreds of photos of a shamelessly curious bear.

"Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across Boulder's OSMP. Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies," OSMP shared in the study it created based on the data pulled from the camera traps, per SWNS.

camera trap full of bear selifes
City of Boulder/SWNS

OSMP added that the cameras cut down on the time rangers spend in sensitive habitats and help the department learn more about local wildlife's use of the landscape.

"Every day, scores of animal species furtively scurry across Boulder landscapes to search for food and to find resting places. Most often, no one — not even City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) staff — ever sees them," an OSMP spokesperson told SWNS.

"But sometimes OSMP staff is fortunate enough to get an up-close look at local wildlife thanks to a system of motion-detecting cameras that passively capture snapshots and videos of animals residing in their natural state," they added.

The content the cameras capture, bear selfies included, can help rangers identify wildlife areas that require "habitat-protective measures," said Will Keeley, a senior wildlife ecologist for Open Space and Mountain Parks.

camera trap full of bear selifes
City of Boulder/SWNS

An OSMP camera trap snaps a photo each time its motion detector is set off. The cameras use infrared light to create photographs, which minimizes any disturbance to nocturnal wildlife.

OSMP places its cameras in corridors where animals are likely to travel, such as road underpasses, and where there are signs of wildlife activity.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Sometimes we put cameras in locations where we think we'll encounter enigmatic fauna like American beavers or black bears," said Christian Nunes, a wildlife ecologist with OSMP. "We are fortunate to live in an area with a rich diversity of wildlife species, and these cameras help us to learn what animals are really out there and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years."

It is unclear what caused one Colorado bear to pose for hundreds of selfies, but OSMP is happy to have the adorable data.

Related Articles
'Demon Dog' Ralphie
New York Shelter Gives Update on 'Demon' Dog Ralphie After Outpouring of Love for 'Jerk' Pup
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Interviewed For Job with Local Police Before Slayings
Emily and Kellan Islas, Pack of Dogs Kills Young Boy and Injures Mother in Idaho
7-Year-Old Boy Killed and Mother Injured by Pack of Dogs in Idaho
Salomon Correa https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1190950951321338&set=a.218715465211563 Salomon Correa Magdalene Franco https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1469604040038141&set=a.135711646760727 Magdalene Franco Andrea Prime https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=914000699778475&set=a.103403660838187 Andrea Prime Suzy Prime https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=515766700402527&set=a.102613295051205 Suzy Prime Ava Luplow (Grace) https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=530073668418465&set=a.105178304241339 Ava Grace
Wyoming Wrong-Way Crash Kills 5, Including 2 High School Students, After College Visit
Beautiful bright small goldfish in round glass aquarium on wooden table indoors, Nintendo Switch
Japanese YouTuber's Pet Fish Commit Credit Card Fraud Against Owner While Playing Pokémon
Dog Trapped Under Rock Pile at San Francisco's Ocean Beach Rescued
Jogger Helps Rescue Dog Buried Under Rocks on a San Francisco Beach Before Dangerous High Tide
moose sheds antlers
WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Death Penalty if Convicted of Idaho Murders? Legal Expert Weighs In
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Julian Sands' Family Issues Statement as Search Enters 11th Day and Another Hiker Goes Missing
Doug the Pug
Social Media Superstar Doug the Pug Achieves 'Dream' of Creating His Own Animated Series
A wild turkey on a snowy day in the woods
Aggressive Turkey that Showed Up in Minn. Community on Thanksgiving 2021 Has 'Taken Over' Area
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit The Beach While on a Hawaiian Vacation
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit the Beach in Hawaii Together
Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Zoo Is Investigating an 'Unusual' Vulture Death Days After Clouded Leopard's Escape
Baby elephant charging. https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/7b6a68cb-3548-4ef2-bb9b-52aa08cbd5ef/f23efee7-eae5-40cb-a59f-ebeb2b121f88/main.mp4
Wildlife Photographers Capture Stumbling Baby Elephant Adorably Attempting to Charge — Watch!
Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case.
New York Animal Shelter Seeking Forever Home for 'Fire-Breathing Demon' Dog Called 'Ralphie'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California