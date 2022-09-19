Paris Hilton Says Her Dog Diamond Baby Is Missing: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Paris Hilton is going to great lengths to find her missing pup.

On Monday, the This Is Paris podcast host, 41, shared that her dog Diamond Baby has disappeared.

Alongside clips that featured special moments between her and her beloved dog, she told fans the news.

"This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I've been at a loss of words," she wrote, tagging @HiltonPets and explaining that Diamond Baby was last seen on Sept. 14.

She said, "I was at a photoshoot and we're moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open. My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven't found her."

The DJ and businesswoman also said she hired a pet detective and is researching drones that could help her locate Diamond Baby. "I'm doing everything in my power to get her back," she said.

"Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I'm feeling - My heart is broken 💔 I have been in tears, so sad and depressed," she wrote. "I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side."

Hilton said she was hesitant to publicize her search for Diamond Baby "because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety," but now she is "desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back."

She asked anyone with tips to email finddiamondbaby@gmail.com and said she's offering a "NO questions asked" reward for her pup's safe return.

"Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep an eye out for my baby," she continued.

Hilton first got Diamond Baby in the fall of 2016. At the time, she asked for inspiration on what to name her.

"Meet the newest member to the @HiltonPets family," she wrote at the time. "😍 What should I name this lil cutie?"