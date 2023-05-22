Paris Hilton's Beloved Dog Dead at 23: 'Words Cannot Express the Immense Pain I'm Feeling Right Now'

Hilton called her chihuahua "more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way"

By Melissa Montoya
Published on May 22, 2023 10:06 PM
paris hilton dog death
Photo: getty; paris hilton/instagram

Paris Hilton is saying goodbye to her beloved chihuahua, her companion for more than half of the star's life.

Harajuku B---- was 23 years old.

On Monday, the reality star, 42, shared the news on Instagram with a carousel of photos that included Harajuku and her other dogs.

"Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua," the caption began. "For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments."

The entrepreneur continued her tribute to her dog, writing how she "lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now. 🥺"

In one photo, the businesswoman holds the pup in one hand while holding an umbrella in the other. In another picture, the chihuahua is surrounded by dog toys, including a Jimmy Chew shoe and a Pawda dog purse. Another photo shows Harajuku, with his tongue out, looking out from the window of a pink vehicle.

"She was more than just a pet," Hilton said. "She was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."

Hilton continued: "From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears."

The entrepreneur ended the post with a grateful heart, thanking Harajuku for being her "sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. 🥰 You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. 😇 You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade."

"Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always," she concluded.

The Cooking with Paris star has been enamored with dogs throughout her years in the public eye. In 2011, she told Good Morning America about her 17 pets, including a miniature pig and pony, cats, dogs, and bunnies.

In 2009, Hilton told PEOPLE her pups were "mini-fashionistas," who adored living in their luxe doghouse.

Their "mini-doggie mansion" was built to resemble the star's home and included an upstairs closet, bedroom, and a downstairs living room.

"They love to run up and down the stairs and chill on their balcony," she said at the time.

In 2015, Hilton also said goodbye to Tinkerbell, the chihuahua who earned acting credits in the reality TV show The Simple Life.

Tinkerbell was 14 at the time of her death.

"My heart is broken," she wrote with a red broken heart emoji. "I am so sad & devastated."

The Instagram eulogy concluded with a special message from Hilton to Tinkerbell, who she said "will never be forgotten."

"I will miss her & think about her for the rest of my life," she wrote. "I love you Tinky."

