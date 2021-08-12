"Teddy doesn't realize there's anything different about him. He acts just like any other dog!" the pup's foster mom said

Rescue Dog Paralyzed by Past Abuse Learns to Use Wheelchair and Is Now Ready For a Loving Home

Paralyzed rescue dog Teddy is searching for a forever home after his long journey to get care.

The Maltese mix, who now walks using a wheelchair, was rescued by PAWS New England after his owner in Iran surrendered the dog, the organization revealed in a press release.

rescue dog Teddy Rescue dog Teddy | Credit: Walkin' Pets

Teddy narrowly made it to the U.S. before a new ban from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took effect in July. The ban limits the entry of international rescue dogs coming from high-risk rabies countries such as Iran.

Once the rescue pup arrived in Boston, PAWS New England discovered that Teddy suffered a spinal injury from past abuse that paralyzed his back legs.

rescue dog Teddy Rescue dog Teddy | Credit: Walkin' Pets

Walkin' Pets fitted the formerly shy Maltese with a wheelchair that has lifted his spirits and got him moving again.

"When he got his wheels, he was happier. Teddy doesn't realize there's anything different about him. He acts just like any other dog! He deserves to have the same opportunities," Teddy's foster mom Leila said in a HandicappedPets.com video.

Neurologists and canine rehabilitation specialists at Boston Animal Hospital PT are optimistic that Teddy will eventually regain the use of his back legs and walk without assistance.

Teddy, a now energetic dog who loves to run with his foster brother Preston, is searching for a forever home filled with love, affection, and support.

PAWS New England notes that Teddy would thrive in an active household. Other dogs are ideal company with the friendly canine, but it's unknown if he'll take to cats. His potential new family members can learn more about him and submit an application via his adoption page.