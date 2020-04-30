One-year-old Albert was rescued in December 2018 after being left on the doorstep of a Georgia veterinarian's office

Paralyzed Puppy Ready For a New Home Just in Time for Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

One-year-old Albert is ready for his forever home just in time for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30.

Albert, who is paralyzed, was found in December 2018 on the doorstep of a Georgia veterinarian’s office at just two months old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He was brought to Lucky Dawg Rescue in Pennsylvania and received medical care there. Vets determined he suffered a spinal fracture, likely from a trauma, which led to paralysis from the mid-back down.

After spending time in the shelter and with a foster family, Albert is now ready for a permanent home. The puppy, described as energetic and happy, is able to get around with help from a wheelchair.

RELATED: Shelter Dog Now Living His 'Best Life' After Waiting 848 Days to Find a Forever Home

In a video of him playing with his foster family, Albert can be seen happily rolling around, playing catch and interacting with people and other dogs.

"We are sure that Albert's perfect family is out there," Lucky Dawg Rescue said in a release. "Someone with the interest in helping a guy with special needs. Anyone with a wheelie dog will tell you they are still dogs. Goofy and playful and funny and just ... dogs!"

"Albert is about 12 months old now and 70lbs," the release continues. "He is playful, dog friendly, kid-friendly, and is learning some commands. He is a typical puppy with lots of energy and loves to play. Please help us get Albert adopted!"

Image zoom Janie Tandy

RELATED: Dog Currently Living in Boston Shelter Looking for a New Home After Owner Dies of Coronavirus

Many animal shelters across the country are encouraging people to adopt or foster pets during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to both ease the loneliness brought on by social distancing and to help shelters suffering from a lag in adoptions, an increase in intakes and limited resources.

"If you don’t have a pet and are thinking about getting one, now is the perfect time to 'try it on' by fostering from your local shelter. Shelters and pet adoption facilities nationwide need people to foster pets on a temporary basis," Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, previously told PEOPLE.