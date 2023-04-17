Final Dog Left at High-Kill Shelter Rescued at the Last Minute, But the Pup Still Needs a Home

Billie Valentine is looking for love.

Not long ago, the paralyzed dog was the last adoptable canine left at a high-kill shelter in Los Angeles, according to Walkin' Pets — a pet mobility company.

On Valentine's Day, the sweet pup was set to be euthanized, but thankfully, Vanderpump Dogs stepped in. The rescue dog organization, founded by Vanderpump Rules' Lisa Vanderpump, pulled the dog from the high-kill shelter and started caring for the pup. Vanderpump Dogs also gave Billie Valentine his name, inspired by the day of the dog's rescue.

When Billie arrived at Vanderpump Dogs, he could not get around easily on his own. According to Vanderpump Dogs' Instagram, the rescue took Billie Valentine to the vet after they saved him.

"We learned that he is completely paralyzed from the waist down and has no control over his bladder or bowels. We don't know what happened to him to cause such damage, but it's clear there was significant trauma to his back," the nonprofit wrote on social media, adding that "he does have full movement in his front two legs."

After learning about the pet's story, Walkin' Pets donated one of the company's rear wheelchairs to Billie Valentine to help him get back on his paws. Billie quickly adapted to the wheelchair and soon took his first independent steps.

"Not only is he able to be more independent, he couldn't be happier that he can move around on his own and doesn't want to stop playing!" Vanderpump Dog wrote of Billie a few days after he started using his wheelchair.

Now that Billie is healthy, confident, and gaining independence, he is ready for a forever home. Vanderpump Dogs is looking for potential adopters prepared to devote the extra time and resources a pet with special needs requires.

Billie's future parents will be treated to a loving, goofy, and friendly sweetheart, ready for a life of love and adventure.

To learn more about Vanderpump Dogs and how to adopt Billie Valentine, visit the rescue organization's website.