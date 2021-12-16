WATCH: 'Naughty' Panda Briefly Escapes Enclosure in Front of Guests at Beijing Zoo
Meng Lan scaled a six-foot-tall fence surrounding his habitat at the Beijing Zoo before being lured safely back into his enclosure with food
Numerous visitors to the Beijing Zoo got some unplanned face time with one of the park's panda residents.
According to Newsflare, zoo officials recently caught six-year-old panda Meng Lan attempting to escape his enclosure by scaling the exhibit's wall in front of a group of surprised tourists.
Video of the incident shows Meng Lan first climbing the six-foot-tall metal fencing surrounding his enclosure and then entering a transition zone that separates the enclosure from the area open to zoo guests.
Another clip shows the curious bear peeking his head out of the transition zone and looking out at the visitors surrounding his habitat. Meng Lan never entered an area at the zoo that is accessible to the public.
Following Meng Lan's escape, zookeepers quickly lured the animal back into his enclosure with food. No pandas or people were injured during Meng Lan's hijinks, Newsflare reported.
The Beijing Zoo posted about the panda's attempted escape on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, calling the bear's behavior "naughty," per UPI. The zoo plans to modify Meng Lan's enclosure to prevent future escape attempts.
Meng Lan isn't the only panda to recently spend time greeting the zoo guests. On Saturday, the Beauval Zoo's panda twins, Huanlili and Yuandudu, made their public debut. The cubs were born in August and are only the second and third pandas born in France.