Pamela Anderson Takes Part in PETA's 'Vegans Make Better Lovers' Valentine's Day Campaign

PETA secured a giant 3,400-square-foot billboard in New York City's Times Square for their Valentine's Day promotion with Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson's longtime love for animals has inspired a towering PETA promotion.

Anderson, 54, and PETA have partnered together on a new Valentine's Day campaign for the animal welfare organization. The message they chose for the campaign: Vegans make better lovers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To spread this statement, PETA secured a giant 3,400-square-foot billboard in New York City's Times Square. As of Monday morning, the space now features a huge black and white photo of Anderson with the campaign's "Vegans Make Better Lovers" message.

"I believe that having a big heart is the sexiest thing in the world," Anderson said in a statement about the campaign obtained by PEOPLE.

Along with the billboard, PETA has also created a limited edition 25-inch-wide heart-shaped box of vegan chocolates featuring Anderson's image on the front as a Valentine's Day gift for animal lovers. The confection boxes, each containing 110 chocolates, will be available on PETA's website for purchase, with the proceeds going to the nonprofit's animal welfare work.

Each candy box is filled with four different flavors of vegan chocolate: cherry, lavender, raspberry, and green tea lemon.