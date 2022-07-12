The baby goat, named Simba, is just over a month old but may already have the longest ears in the world for his species

Baby Goat in Pakistan with 21-Inch-Long Ears Wants to Create New Guinness World Record

A goat in Karachi, Pakistan, named Simba, is now an internet sensation thanks to his unusually long ears.

Simba's two ears each measure 21 inches long and have made him quite a name in his hometown.

The goat's breeder, Mohammad Hasan Narejo, said he saw stardom from the start with Simba.

"Within 10 to 12 days of his birth, he was already appearing in all the national and international media — and won a beauty contest," Narejo told the AFP news agency.

"Within 30 days, he became so popular that even a famous personality might take 25 to 30 years to achieve this level of fame," he added.

Narejo said that Simba's ears were 19 inches long when the animal was born and continued to grow after the baby goat's birth.

Now over a month old, Simba has specially-made covers to protect his long-dangling ears from infections.

Narejo told AFP he contacted Guinness World Records to register the animal as the world's "Greatest of All Time" goat. There currently isn't a Guinness World Record for the world's "Greatest of All Time" goat or the world's longest goat ears. Simba's owner added that Guinness World Records agreed to send a team to measure Simba's ears.

"They have accepted our application. Within 10 to 12 weeks, a team of Guinness Book of World Records will be here in Pakistan to measure its ears," said Narejo.

To ensure Simba is well taken care of, Narejo hired a staff to look after the baby goat around the clock.

As for what his future plans are for Simba, only time will tell. The goat breeder told AFP that he has no plans to sell the amazing animal right now and that he certainly sees greatness in his pet.