Dog Accidentally Shoots Owner in the Back During Hunting Trip

Sometimes man’s best friend makes mistakes. Luckily, Charlie’s aim needs some work.

According to the La Cruces Sun News, the 120-lb. Rottweiler mix accidentally shot his owner, Sonny “Tex” Gilligan, while the two were out on a hunting trip in a New Mexico desert on Oct. 25.

Gilligan told the Sun News that Charlie got his paw caught on the trigger of a shotgun in the back of the man’s truck while the vehicle was parked, causing the loaded gun to go off.

“I leaned forward and he slipped off the seat and caught the trigger — and it shot,” Gilligan said. “It was a freak accident but it’s true, that’s what happened.”

Courtesy Mark Gilligan

Gilligan still considers Charlie a good boy, even though the shot, which entered through Gilligan’s back, broke several ribs and shattered the hunter’s collarbone.

The man was able to reach his phone and call for help. Gilligan credits first responders for saving his life, saying he would’ve bled out without their quick help. Charlie’s owner with transported by helicopter to a hospital, where he underwent several surgeries.

Gilligan is now recovering at a rehabilitation center. As for Charlie, he is being looked after by Gilligan’s son until the owner is well enough to bring the pooch back to his four-acre property.

“It was an accident, although they tease me asking me if he did it on purpose,” Gilligan said. “Truth is, [Charlie’s] a big, loving dog and would never hurt anybody on purpose.”