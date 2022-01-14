"He is truly a magical critter undoubtedly sent to us by our beloved BUB," Mike Bridavsky shared as he introduced Mr. Marbles on Instagram

Owner of the Late Instagram-Famous Feline Lil Bub Introduces Fans to His 'New Magical Space Cat' Mr. Marbles

The owner of the late Instagram-famous cat Lil Bub has a new furry friend!

Mike Bridavsky introduced Mr. Marbles to the world Thursday with a cozy photo of him cuddling with the "magical space cat" on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We adopted him from our local shelter, and he is truly a magical critter undoubtedly sent to us by our beloved BUB," the film producer shared in the caption. "He weighs five pounds, has an impressive snaggletooth, a head shaped like a donut, enormous blue eyes, and a double-wide half-length tail that probably belonged to a raccoon in a past life."

He boasted about Mr. Marbles' "magical energy that brings pure joy and wonder to anyone that meets him."

"I literally cried tears of joy when I first held him in my lap on our way home from the shelter - the same feeling I had the first time I held BUB 11 years ago," Bridavsky continued.

While the cat is the newest addition, Bridavsky said the "entire family (pets included) are quite literally addicted to Mr Marbles - he follows us around, snuggles any time we sit down, and sleeps quietly beside us at night."

Referencing Mr. Marbles' seemingly nonchalant expression in the snap, Bridavsky wrote, "Don't let his face fool you, he's incredibly happy, curious, confident, and sometimes a little confused."

"I am really looking forward to sharing more about Mr Marbles' life and adventures through videos and photos as he continues BUB's legacy and mission to help special needs pets," he concluded before sharing the cat's official Instagram profile. "You can follow his adventures here: @itsmistermarbles."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lil Bub the cat died in December 2019 at the age of 8, Bridavsky announced on Instagram at the time.

Lil Bub obituary Credit: Lil Bub/Instagram

"On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet," he wrote in part. "BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep."

He later shared his plans to send Lil Bub's remains to outer space.

Bridavsky rescued Lil Bub in 2011 after she was found in an Indiana tool shed with her siblings and mother.

As her website describes, Bub had a "multitude of genetic anomalies." She was a perma-kitten, which meant she stayed kitten sized her entire life, and she had an "extreme case of dwarfism," so her limbs were disproportionately small compared to the rest of her body, making it difficult for her to move around. Her lower jaw was shorter than her upper jaw, and she never grew a full set of teeth, causing her tongue to hang out of her mouth. But that didn't stop her appetite or her popularity.