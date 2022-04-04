Dog Owner Finds Little Possum Holding onto Her Dog's Furry Chest in Sweet Video — Watch
A pup and a possum had a cute bonding moment in a viral TikTok video.
TikTok user @dukeofhawthorn recently shared a clip featuring her dog Duke and a possum that latched on to him while the canine was outside.
"I just called my dog inside for the night, and there's something dark attached to his chest. I was like, 'What have you put your chest in?' " the owner says in the clip.
Quickly solving the mystery, she reveals, "There's just a possum hanging off his chest."
As the video continues, the owner calls for Duke to come closer, so viewers can see the possum sweetly clinging to the pooch.
After gently wiggling the possum free from her dog's fur, the pet parent gives viewers a full view of the adorable marsupial.
"Hi, little fella!" Duke's owner says to the possum before telling her pup, "That's what was attached to you."
The owner ends the video by setting the possum free, encouraging it to scurry away into the wild.
"Duke was so upset we didn't keep," she wrote in the comment section of the canine's reaction to the possum's departure.
"It was 100% a possum," she clarified in another comment. "We do not have sugar gliders where I live. It didn't have winged arms or the characteristic stripe."
Duke's owner also wrote that the dog "didn't bite" the wild animal, adding, "He's a gentle dog who lives with cats. He was so curious."
The video currently has more than 144,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments on TikTok.