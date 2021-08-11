A trio of owls stopped by an Arizona woman's new home and decided to investigate her Ring Doorbell, resulting in an adorable video

Curious Owls Surprise Bird Lover with 'Amazing' Visit During Her First Night in New Home

An Arizona owl lover got a warm welcome from some local birds.

According to Ring, Lyndsay and her family recently moved into a new home. During their first night settling in, the group received a surprise.

The family's Ring Doorbell captured several owls dropping by Lyndsay's door for an impromptu visit. In the footage captured by the doorbell's camera, three owls scoot around outside the door, eating bugs and staring deep into the camera.

"The first night in our new home, I received three notifications, one after the other at 10:30 pm! I finally answered the Ring and caught three amazing owls on our new porch having dinner!" Lyndsay said in a statement to Ring.

The moment was especially exciting for the homeowner, who is a self-proclaimed owl fan.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I absolutely love owls. I have owl decor all over the inside of my home. These owls had so much personality! They were so wide-eyed peeking at the camera! One stole a bug the other had dropped, and the third owl was a free spirit doing its own thing, perching on my chair," she added.