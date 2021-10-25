The Zurich Zoo is hopeful their one male and two female Ural owls will have babies that will help bring the species back to the skies of Austria

Owls Extinct in Austria for Decades Get Second Chance Thanks to 3 Rare Birds at the Zurich Zoo

Owls absent from the skies and trees of Austria for decades could be making a comeback.

Three rare Ural owls recently arrived at the Zurich Zoo in Switzerland. The nocturnal birds once plentiful in Austria have been considered extinct in the European country since the mid-20th century, according to Zenger News.

For the past ten years, the Zurich Zoo has been working to reintroduce the Ural owl to Austria. Their three new Ural owl residents are a way for the facility to step up "its commitment to protecting the species" and helping the birds return to one of their native habitats.

According to the Zurich Zoo's Facebook page, their three Ural owls consist of one male and two females. In a post, the Swiss zoo shared that they are optimistic that the owls will have offspring, which "will hopefully contribute to conservation" of the species.

Ural owls are known for being silent hunters, per Zenger News. The birds can stealthily sneak up on prey without being heard thanks to their velvety, frayed-edge feathers and slow flight.