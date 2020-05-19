Stanley, who is about 8 years old and weighs 21 pounds, was "disabled and completely helpless," when he was found, according to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

Overweight Chihuahua Abandoned on New Jersey Highway Is Rescued, Taken in by Loving Foster Home

Stanley has a new "leash" on life!

An overweight chihuahua who was found abandoned in a locked crate alongside a New Jersey highway has found a loving foster family and is awaiting adoption.

Stanley, who is about 8 years old and weighs 21 pounds (twice more than a chihuahua should weigh), was "disabled and completely helpless" when he was found on the side of Route 80 a few weeks back, according to a Facebook post by the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

He was taken in by local animal control before the shelter picked him up and placed him in a loving foster home, where he’s now recovering.

“All four of his legs are so badly deformed that Stanley is unable to walk,” their post acknowledges.

Image zoom Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge/Instagram

Stanley is currently living with a foster mom who has a history of taking care of disabled and elderly animals, Megan Brinster, executive director of Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, told CNN.

The pair have quickly bonded, and the dog's foster parent described Stanley as "loving and affectionate." Once he is healthier, he will be available for adoption.

Between a new low-fat diet and veterinary care, Stanley is making strides toward his weight loss goal, the shelter noted in a recent Instagram post.

Photos shared by the shelter show the chihuahua smiling and resting outside in the sunshine.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge is currently raising money to purchase a wheelchair for Stanley so he can comfortably move around.