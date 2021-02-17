Sixty-five percent of survey respondents said they think of spoiling their pooch as a form of self-care

Over 70 Percent of Pet Owners Would Put Themselves in Harm's Way to Protect Their Dog, Survey Finds

From snake attacks to jumping into oncoming traffic, one in three dog owners have put themselves in harm's way to save their four-legged friend, new research found.

Americans have also pulled off daring rescues from towering construction sites and dove into pools, all to save their dogs. One got in between their hound and another angry dog, while another took an electric shock from exposed wiring before their pup got too close.

In advance of National Love Your Pet Day on Feb. 20, a study of 2,000 American dog owners examined all the ways respondents show their love for their pooch. And results found 72% would gladly put themselves in harm's way to save their dog.

It's no surprise that respondents leapt into action when their pup was in danger since nearly four in five (78%) consider them a full-fledged member of the family. For some, it could be the most important relationship in the household.

The survey, commissioned by JustFoodForDogs and conducted by OnePoll, found three in five (61%) admitting they prefer their dog to some people they know.

Forty-seven percent confessed to knowing the names of the dogs in their neighborhood but not their owners. Nearly half (47%) admitted they have even canceled plans in the past just to stay in with their pet.

All this quality time with Fido had some respondents saying they have been accused of spoiling their dog (70%), but they don't care. Sixty-five percent said they think of spoiling their pooch as a form of self-care and 63% revealed they are better about scheduling their dog's vet appointments than their own doctor visits.

Results also explored the little ways respondents show their love for their dog. One in two (49%) let their dog sleep in bed with them and 46% let the pup on the couch too.

One in three (34%) can't bear to be apart for even a moment and let their four-legged friend follow them into the bathroom while using the toilet or in the shower.

Respondents truly want to see their dog everywhere they go, since three in 10 (31%) have purchased custom decorations that look like their dog.