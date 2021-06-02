Over 45 Dogs Saved From Overcrowded Texas Shelters and Flown to Forever Homes in Oregon

Dog is My CoPilot and Wondercide teamed up to save over 45 shelter dogs from being euthanized by flying the canines from Texas' overcrowded shelters to forever families waiting for the pups on the West Coast

Over 45 shelter dogs are enjoying the comfort of happy homes thanks to pet lovers and a pilot.

According to a release from Wondercide — a plant-powered, pet-friendly pest protection brand — the company pledged to donate the proceeds from their Wondercide sampler box made over the holiday season to Dog is My CoPilot. This non-profit transports at-risk animals from overcrowded shelters to adoption centers that have found perfect families for the pets.

On May 26, the funds that Wondercide and the company's customers raised for Dog is My CoPilot went to work. The nonprofit used those donations to finance a rescue flight of over 45 shelter dogs at risk of being euthanized.

With help from El Paso Animal Services, the pooches were pulled from overcrowded shelters across West Texas and brought to El Paso to fly out. At the airport, the canines met their volunteer pilot Peter E. Rork, who founded Dog is my CoPilot in 2012.

Rescue flight dogs Credit: Dog is My Copilot x Wondercide flight

Rork helped to carefully load all the canines onto the Dog is My CoPilot plane and flew the animals to Portland, Oregon. On the ground, they were met by animal lovers from The Underground Dog and One Tail at a Time, who secured homes for the traveling dogs before they arrived in Oregon.

Rescue flight dogs Credit: Dog is My Copilot x Wondercide flight

After the dogs landed in Oregon, they were each given a goodie bag, which included a few Wondercide gifts, and then went off to live happily ever after with the adopters and foster families hand-picked for them.

Rescue flight dogs Credit: Dog is My Copilot x Wondercide flight

Rescue flight dogs Credit: El Paso Animal Services