Pet Parents Claim This Bowl Is the ‘Best Way to Slow Down a Fast Eater’ — and It’s Under $11

If your pet is a fast eater, their mealtime behavior can lead to serious stomach issues. But there’s a solution that thousands of pet parents swear by: a slow feeder bowl, like the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl. It features a maze-like design that prevents your pet from inhaling their food, plus it boosts mental stimulation. Normally priced at $20, it’s on sale for as little as $10 right now.
With nearly 25,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, the bowl has become an essential feeding tool in many households because of its effectiveness, quality construction, and sturdy non-slip base. While there are several designs and size options to choose from, the large purple flower bowl is a great choice for bigger dogs, and it has the greatest discount at almost half-off.
However, if you have a cat or a small dog, you’ll want to reach for the best-selling mini orange swirl bowl, which is currently 33 percent off. The large bowl holds up four cups of dry food, and the medium/mini size holds up to two cups. Note: You can use it for dry kibble and wet food.
Buy It! Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl, $10.18 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
One passionate five-star reviewer said, “I have a six month-old puppy and he absolutely loves food. He scarfs down the food as fast as possible, which can lead to Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus. I did have a few solutions before trying out this bowl, but the bowl has been the best so far.”
The slower feeder is so effective that it has the potential to make mealtime 10 times longer for dogs. “We’ve had our puppy for about six weeks now. He’s a four-and-a-half months old, 48-pound, black lab hound mix, and it would take him one minute to eat his food,” another shopper wrote. “This morning was the first try with the new bowl and five minutes later I am writing the review. We went from one minute of scarfing down food to eating every drop and it took... drum roll... 13 MINUTES!”
For less than $20, this slow feeder bowl can help your pet pace themselves and improve their overall well-being. Grab one for your fur baby today before the price jumps back up.
