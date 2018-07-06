Now Your Pets Can Use the Same Shampoo as the Kardashians

The Kardashians are know for many things, among them their long, luxurious, luminous locks.

The lady behind many of the envy-inducing Kardashian coifs is celebrity hair stylist and close friend of the KarJenners, Jen Atkin.

Along with making dinner plans and taking vacations with some of the your favorite stars, Atkin also manages her own hair care line, OUAI, which gives the general public access to the secret ingredients that make Kardashian hair so glossy and glamorous.

Now, your pet can channel its inner Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall or Kylie, too: OUAI recently announced it’s launching a pet shampoo available on the theouai.com on July 12.

This new product is designed to be safe for all your furry friends. It’s free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates and is said to gently fight odor while also leaving fur soft and irresistibly good-smelling — thanks to notes of Italian lemon, Turkish rose, Jamsmine Sambac and more.

This limited-edition pet product is also designed to give back to pets in need. OUAI has partnered with Lisa Vanderpump‘s Vanderpump Dog Foundation, a non-profit that is working on both a domestic and international front to help create a better world for dogs globally. As part of this partnership, OUAI with donate 15 percent of proceeds from pet shampoo sales to the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

To give to dogs in need and give your pet its best fur yet, you can buy OUAI Pet Shampoo for $28 on July 12. Of course, there is already a waitlist for the first pet product for OUAI, which you can join here.