The 2 Lonely Otters Who Fell in Love Online After Losing Their Partners Have Moved in Together

Pumpkin and Harris have found forever happiness once again.

The two Asian short-clawed otters that recently became acquainted and fell head-over-paws for each other — after suffering the losses of their partners — are now living together full time.

According to a press release from the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in England (where Harris was staying before meeting Pumpkin), Harris' partner Apricot "sadly passed away" in September "after reaching an impressive 16 years of age, leaving Harris alone for the first time in four years."

"Whilst he appeared to have resigned himself back to the bachelor lifestyle, there's now no female telling him how to make his bed — what a mess!" said the release. "Naturally otters live in pairs and he's such a good partner that the team wanted him to be able to get a second chance of love."

Image zoom Pumpkin and Harris | Credit: Sea Life Scarborough

Image zoom Pumpkin and Harris | Credit: Sea Life Scarborough

So the team at the sanctuary did what any good friend would do: created a "dating profile" for Harris. Cleverly titled "Fishing for Love," the profile said that Harris was "looking to find my significant otter."

Other parts of the adorably endearing profile promised an "attentive" partner in Harris, who loves to "cuddle" and is "a very good listener."

Soon, Cornish Seal Sanctuary received photos and information about a female otter named Pumpkin, who resides at SEA LIFE Scarborough in England, over 400 miles away.

"After recently losing her best friend Eric, Pumpkin has been extremely lonely so we are delighted that Harris will be coming to join her at SEA LIFE Scarborough and hope his arrival will provide Pumpkin with comfort and companionship," SEA LIFE Scarborough display curator Todd German said in the release.

Image zoom Pumpkin and Harris | Credit: Sea Life Scarborough

In a recent press release, SEA LIFE Scarborough says Harris has made the move to the U.K. aquarium and seal hospital, and that the two otters are getting along "swimmingly." Since Harris' arrival, he and Pumpkin have been going on "dates" ("including a fairy-lit dinner for two") — and are even sharing kisses!

The newly inseparable pair will now live full time together at SEA LIFE Scarborough, considering how well they have taken to one another during their trial run.

"We are absolutely delighted that Pumpkin and Harris are getting on so well and he has settled in so quickly," Cornish Seal Sanctuary curator Tamara Cooper says in the release. "[Harris] is very much missed here at the Sanctuary, but after everything Pumpkin and Harris have been through with losing their partners, it is the perfect fairy-tale ending for them to have found love again."