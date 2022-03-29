John Travolta's Son, 11, Adopts Pup from Betty White Oscars Tribute: 'The Biggest Winner of All'

"It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White," Jamie Lee Curtis said of John Travolta's son adopting Mac N Cheese the pup

The rescue pup featured in the 94th Academy Awards tribute to Betty White now has a home — with John Travolta.

Mac N Cheese the dog was held center stage by Jamie Lee Curtis as she saluted White and her dedication to animal rights and charities during the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars Sunday.

Now, Travolta's 11-year-old son Ben has adopted the beloved pooch.

Travolta, 68, shared the sweet news on Instagram Monday with a photo of Ben holding Mac N Cheese, in which the Pulp Fiction star smiled behind them.

"Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks," Travolta wrote in the caption.

Posting the photo on her own Instagram, Curtis called the adoption "A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night."

She went on to note that she "reconnected" with Travolta, with whom she costarred in the 1985 film Perfect, at the ceremony and was on her way home when she received a photo via text of Travolta holding the pup.

"I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today," Curtis wrote.

Curtis continued, "It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life's most important actions we humans can take! #adoptdontshop."

Dog rescue Paw Works also celebrated the adoption on Instagram, writing, "On a night of winners and losers, we think Mac N Cheese is the biggest winner of all!"

Curtis brought out Mac N Cheese during the tribute to White on Sunday. "She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend," Curtis said of White. "She brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to all who watched her on the screen day in and day out, for almost a century."

"She was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this one," Curtis continued, as she held up the adorable puppy.

"So, the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac N Cheese from Paw Works."

"Thank you, Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all," Curtis concluded, giving a nod to the iconic Golden Girls theme song.