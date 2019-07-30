Orphaned Otter Pups Find Comfort in Cuddly Naps Together at Shedd Aquarium

Image zoom Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Just when you think otters couldn’t get any cuter, they go and do something like this.

Two orphaned otter pups recently rescued by Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium are finding comfort in one another.

According to the aquarium, the fluffy friends adore taking naps together at Shedd’s Regenstein Sea Otter Nursery. Both of the babies were taken in two weeks ago, and are staying behind the scenes at the aquarium.

Otters usually learn important survival and life skills from their mothers, but since both of these pups don’t have parents, they are bonding with their caretakers at the aquarium instead.

Image zoom Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Image zoom Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

“Much of an otter’s behavior is not instinctual but is learned by watching mom. So, since mom isn’t around, the care team at Shedd is filling that role, providing food, helping the otters learn to groom their fur and more,” Shedd wrote in a release about the adorable duo.

Image zoom Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

When the baby otters aren’t napping, they are busy swimming, playing, learning and frolicking.

The aquarium does not have a date set for the pair’s public debut, but will be providing updates on the otters, including when you can see them, on their website and social media accounts.