Orphaned Bear Cub Being Nursed Back to Health After Mom, 2 Cubs Killed in Accident

The bear cub, named Alma, is being cared for at the Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire

An orphaned bear cub is on the path to healing after losing its family in an accident.

The bear, who has since been named Alma, was found hiding in a tree by officers from the Greenfield Police Department in Massachusetts last Friday.

"Upon arrival, officers heard squealing and found a very scared third cub that was able to seek refuge and safety by climbing a tree," the Greenfield Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

"Knowing the danger the now orphaned cub was in, Officer Lagoy and Purinton, were able to rescue the cub. They placed it in the back a cruiser and brought it to the station. AMR assisted us by providing a kennel to keep him safe," the post read.

The young cub, who veterinarians estimate is around 10-12 weeks old, was recently orphaned after its mother and two siblings were struck and killed by a car, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers transported the black bear to the nearby Tufts Wildlife Clinic, where it stayed until eventually being moved to the Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire.

"She was evaluated by the veterinarians at the clinic, and aside from being scared, she is in good physical condition and has no injuries. She is eating well and will be transported this week to Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire for rehabilitation," said Maureen Murray, the director of Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, per the Greenfield Police Department.

Alma was safely delivered to the Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire earlier this week and received a warm welcome from some of the other young black bears who were being looked after at the facility.