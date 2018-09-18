Orphaned Baby Gorilla Found in Tiny Box Now Has Room to Grow — and a Center Full of 'Parents'

For Bobga the baby western lowland gorilla, life just keeps getting better. Though things could only look up after his particularly dark start.

The 1-year-old, critically endangered gorilla was found living in a tiny box, tied up as a pet. The orphan was likely separated from his mother by force. Mother gorillas are fiercely protective of their children, so Bobga’s mother was probably shot for meat by someone who then sold the baby primate into the illegal wildlife trade, according to Limbe Wildlife Center, the rescue now caring for Bobga.

Limbe Wildlife Centre

Limbe Wildlife Center rescued Bobga from his sad, light-less life in January 2018, driving him 15 hours to a facility in eastern Cameroon.

Limbe Wildlife Centre

Once he arrived at LWC, the sweet orphan started receiving around-the-clock care. His rescuers were pleased to find that the baby gorilla likely wasn’t held as a pet for too long, since he was still strong. Of course, the trauma Bobga endured still left its mark.

Caretakers are providing him with the bottle feedings he desperately needs, since most young gorillas need their mother’s milk until they are 3 or 4 years old. The rescuers have also stepped in for Bobga’s missing mother in other ways, providing him with love, mental stimulation and safety. Caretakers at LWC are helping Bobga learn the social skills and natural behaviors he will need to live with other gorillas, too, and that is the ultimate goal.

Limbe Wildlife Centre

LWC hopes to rehabilitate Bobga to a point where staffers are comfortable sending him to a forested, natural enclosure where he will have even more space and the opportunity to interact with the other gorillas who call the sanctuary home. Ultimately, Bobga could be released back into the wild if everything goes well.

For now, he is working toward that goal, learning how to climb, groom and forage, and LWC is supporting him through it all, already spending more than $4,000 on his care.

Limbe Wildlife Centre

LWC hopes that by sharing Bobga’s story, others will learn about how serious the illegal wildlife trade is, especially in Cameroon. Wild animals in the country, which has one of the most diverse wildlife populations, face poaching, habitat destruction and a lack of protected spaces.

A conservation and education center, LWC is dedicated to changing this by helping animals like Bobga and by building Cameroon’s first protected area for wildlife, where animals will have a safe space to grow, heal and be released back into the wild.

Limbe Wildlife Centre

To help LWC save animals like Bobga and many more, the center asks that animal lovers avoid using products with palm oil. Palm oil production is one of the main causes of wildlife habitat description In Cameroon.

You can also help the LWC by volunteering your time at the center and donating to the non-profit at its website.